Law enforcement ask for help identifying suspect in Allamakee County car theft

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a car theft investigation.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office released an image of the suspect on Thursday, saying the theft was reported on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 563-568-4521 and reference case number ACSO 2023-002159.

