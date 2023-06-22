Show You Care
Law enforcement ask for help identifying suspect in Allamakee County car theft

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a car theft investigation.(Allamakee County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a car theft investigation.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office released an image of the suspect on Thursday, saying the theft was reported on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 563-568-4521 and reference case number ACSO 2023-002159.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

