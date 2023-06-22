Show You Care
“It’s an incredibly important step forward for us” - Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flight to Dubuque Regional Airport

By Victoria Wong
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Commercial flights in and out of Dubuque are expanding and Avelo Airlines announced it’s adding non-stop flights to Las Vegas.

Dubuque airport officials are celebrating expanded commercial air service with new flights to Las Vegas. It’s a big change from September 2022 when American Airlines stopped service to the city, leaving Dubuque with no commercial service. Avelo Airline’s new service to Las Vegas is its second nonstop destination from Dubuque. They already have direct flights to Orlando. Airport officials said it comes after months of work.

“We’ve lost air service in the last year, it came back when Avelo partnered with us and started flying to Orlando and now that we have this connection to the western United States, it’s an incredibly important step forward for us,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh.

Avelo started those Orlando flights on March 22nd, about six months after American Airlines left. Since then, the city says more than 8,000 people have used the Avelo flights.

“I think one of the things that we’re most proud about at Avelo, certainly developing partnerships and relationships in what we believe are underserved communities,” said Victoria Stennes, Avelo VP Customer Experience.

Avelo serves 44 destinations across the U-S. The airline says its flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas will start at 69 dollars one way. The twice-weekly flights will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on September 13th. Molly Grover, president and C-E-O of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce said Avelo provides both commercial and leisure flights.

“It helps us bring in customers that we were previously losing to other airports.. But now they’re able to fly the Dubuque Regional Airport,” said Molly Grover, President and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.

Airport officials said this expansion to Las Vegas is a stepping stone. They said they’re discussing another destination that could be added in the future.

