Hottest days ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, the weather remains unchanged as we move through the first full day of summer.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Our warmest temperatures of the week will be found Friday and Saturday. This is when many could exceed 90 degrees for afternoon highs. Shower and storm chances are looking like late Saturday and early Sunday. It looks like the development late evening on Saturday starts in our northwest zone before moving east, ending early on Sunday.

The newest update to the drought monitor on Thursday, June 22, 2023.(KCRG / Data via the National Drought Mitigation Center)

The latest drought monitor shows worsening conditions across eastern Iowa. Behind this system cooler and drier air moves in bringing more seasonal air for the early part of next week. Have a great night!

