Gov. Kim Reynolds announces new Dept. of Education director

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. A new disclosure report shows an owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Reynolds' campaign last month. Mary Ann Christensen, board member of Christensen Farms and part of the family that owns the company, made the donation Dec. 29, according to the filing made public Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Reynolds named a new director for the state’s Department of Education after the unexpected resignation of Chad Aldis.

Aldis, who was named director in March, submitted his resignation recently, citing family reasons.

“While a leadership change at this time was unexpected, I respect why it’s necessary. I want to thank Director Aldis for his service, and I wish him and his family the very best,” Reynolds said in a statement.

McKenzie Snow, who is currently the Deputy Secretary of Education in the Commonwealth of Virginia, has been named as Aldis’ replacement.

“I’m confident that McKenzie Snow is the right leader for this promising time at the Department of Education,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Her leadership experience over state education departments in both Virginia and New Hampshire, at the U.S. Department of Education, and for the White House has earned her the respect of educators and policymakers alike.

Her appointment is effective June 26.

