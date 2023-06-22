Gov. Kim Reynolds announces new Dept. of Education director

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Reynolds named a new director for the state’s Department of Education after the unexpected resignation of Chad Aldis.

Aldis, who was named director in March, submitted his resignation recently, citing family reasons.

“While a leadership change at this time was unexpected, I respect why it’s necessary. I want to thank Director Aldis for his service, and I wish him and his family the very best,” Reynolds said in a statement.

McKenzie Snow, who is currently the Deputy Secretary of Education in the Commonwealth of Virginia, has been named as Aldis’ replacement.

“I’m confident that McKenzie Snow is the right leader for this promising time at the Department of Education,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Her leadership experience over state education departments in both Virginia and New Hampshire, at the U.S. Department of Education, and for the White House has earned her the respect of educators and policymakers alike.

Her appointment is effective June 26.

