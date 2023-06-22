Franklin County officials name man killed in officer-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released the name of the individual shot and killed by police on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 1100 block of W. Gilman Street in Sheffield at around 9:40 p.m. Deputies were called for a report of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, officials said a man pointed a weapon at a vehicle and deputies. A deputy shot the man once after he refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

The man died at the scene. He is now being identified as 30-year-old Matt Davis.

The weapon Davis reportedly pointed at deputies was determined to be a pellet gun and the incident was captured on deputies’ body cameras. The deputies were not injured in the incident.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.