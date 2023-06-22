‘Everybody got trapped’: Iowa students still struggling due to COVID-19

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - What’s often called the “Nation’s Report Card” is out, and it shows students’ math and reading scores are lower than they have been in decades.

Jonathan Graham is one of the students struggling. He starts third grade this fall, and this summer he’s working on his reading skills.

“He would say, ‘I don’t know how to read.’ He had no confidence,” said Roxanne Long, Graham’s grandmother.

Jonathan is far from being the exception. The National Center for Education Statistics administered reading and math assessments to 13-year-olds in the fall of 2022. The average score for reading: down 4 points compared to 2019-2020 scores. For math, the dip was 9 points.

“In our district we have about 60% of our kids that are proficient in reading. We have 40% that aren’t,” said Steph Stulken, program director for Kids on Course University, a free summer reading program in Cedar Rapids. Kids on Course runs six weeks to help more than 400 children avoid the “summer slide.”

There is also for-profit tutoring programs, like Sylvan Learning in Hiawatha, the one that Jonathan Graham uses.

“We have seen— especially after 2020, so 2021, 2022— a huge increase in interest from parents and enrollments,” said April Samp, the owner of Sylvan Learning in Iowa.

Samp said it was clear more kids were falling behind and looking for help because losses from pandemic years are so hard to make up.

“If they didn’t learn those foundational skills, then that gap might be even wider for them, because school just keeps moving and moving and moving,” said Samp.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress corroborates Samp’s experience, stating that declines in student learning worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Assessment Governing Board said “scores took a sharp downturn during the pandemic,” but adds that scores started declining in 2012.

“Let’s just call it a fire, like a fire might have been brewing in our education system where there were already kids who are falling behind... and COVID is like throwing gasoline on that fire,” said Samp.

According to his grandmother, Jonathan has already gained confidence in his reading skills with a couple weeks of tutoring, but she also knows the effects of the pandemic will likely linger for a long time to come.

“I think the emotional baggage that they all carry is going to cost them a lot,” said Long. “Everybody got trapped.”

