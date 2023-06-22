Show You Care
Emergency crews respond to house fire near Grant Wood Elementary

A firetruck of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 700 block of 26th St. SE for a report of a house fire.

Responders arrived to find fire on a single-story residence’s attached deck spreading to the side of the house and extending into the eves. Crews knocked down the fire from the outside, created a vent hole in the roof to release the fire and smoke in the attic space, and searched the house for occupants. No one was inside at the time. Both occupants made it outside before responders arrived.

The fire was successfully under control after approximately 10 minutes. Officials say that the home received a ‘major’ amount of damage.

Both occupants were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

