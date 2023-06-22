Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Eastern Iowa runner runs nearly 60 miles to raise money and awareness for Lewy Body Dementia

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lindsay Weinshenk took advantage of the longest day of the year by running 58 miles from her home in Iowa City to her hometown of Cascade.

“I usually run three to 6 miles every week,” she said.

This run, however, was the longest she had ever attempted. Her reason is to raise money and awareness for Lewy Body Dementia. It’s a disease that involves protein deposits in the brain that can affect cognition, mood, and behavior. It’s something that hits close to home for her.

“My mother was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia two years ago,” she said.

Weishenk said she had already noticed her mother experiencing some of the symptoms.

“Some of the Parkinson’s symptoms with tremors and shuffling, there will be some lapses or mis-memories in some stories,” she said.

She has raised over $1,300 for the Lewy Body Dementia Association. She hopes by people seeing her make this 58-mile run, people might be willing to donate money and raise awareness for this disease.

“I get the opportunity to tell them what I’m doing and more about the disease,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
Marion woman injured in head-on crash in New Hampton
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI

Latest News

West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field
West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field
‘Everybody got trapped’: Iowa students still struggling due to COVID-19
‘Everybody got trapped’: Iowa students still struggling due to COVID-19
Lindsay Weinshenk took advantage of the longest day of the year by running 58 miles from her...
Lindsay Weinshenk took advantage of the longest day of the year by running 58 miles from her home in Iowa City to her hometown of Cascade.
Caitlin Clark nominated for two ESPY awards