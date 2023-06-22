Eastern Iowa runner runs nearly 60 miles to raise money and awareness for Lewy Body Dementia

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lindsay Weinshenk took advantage of the longest day of the year by running 58 miles from her home in Iowa City to her hometown of Cascade.

“I usually run three to 6 miles every week,” she said.

This run, however, was the longest she had ever attempted. Her reason is to raise money and awareness for Lewy Body Dementia. It’s a disease that involves protein deposits in the brain that can affect cognition, mood, and behavior. It’s something that hits close to home for her.

“My mother was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia two years ago,” she said.

Weishenk said she had already noticed her mother experiencing some of the symptoms.

“Some of the Parkinson’s symptoms with tremors and shuffling, there will be some lapses or mis-memories in some stories,” she said.

She has raised over $1,300 for the Lewy Body Dementia Association. She hopes by people seeing her make this 58-mile run, people might be willing to donate money and raise awareness for this disease.

“I get the opportunity to tell them what I’m doing and more about the disease,” she said.

