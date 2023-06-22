Drought worsens across Iowa as dry days pile up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While it comes as no surprise given recent weather conditions, the most recent drought monitor showed a drought situation in the state that continues to grow worse.

The information, provided by a consortium of government and academic researchers, showed that around 83% of the state was considered to be in some level of drought, up from 68% a week ago. The percentage of land included in what’s called “severe drought” (the second category out of four drought categories, from best to worst) more than doubled, from 14% to 32%.

The newest update to the drought monitor on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (KCRG / Data via the National Drought Mitigation Center)

In eastern Iowa, nearly the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area is in at least moderate drought, with an increase in areas considered severe drought along and north of U.S. Highway 20 and in the southeast corner of the state. A new area of extreme drought was added this week in southeast Iowa, including land from Ottuma and points to the south.

This is the worst that drought conditions have been in the state since early November, based on a composite score called the Drought Severity and Coverage Index. On a scale that ranges from 0 to 500, Iowa scored 218.

The drought is having an effect on Iowa’s croplands, with the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicating worsening crop conditions among corn and soybeans. 59% of the state’s corn crop was rated good or excellent, down 11% from the previous week’s report. Similarly, 56% of the state’s soybean crop received the same rating, down 10%. For comparison, corn was rated 83% good or excellent at the same time in 2022, with soybeans at 80%.

Topsoil moisture in the state was only rated adequate for 30%, compared to 74% one year ago.

Precipitation is expected for at least some of the area this weekend, but seven-day forecast totals of between 0.50″ to 1.00″ would not be enough to appreciably improve drought conditions, given the expected rainfall on an average week in June.

