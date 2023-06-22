Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Dirty Dough’ to bring new cookie shop to Cedar Rapids

A new cookie store is coming soon to Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new cookie store is coming soon to Cedar Rapids.

“Dirty Dough” started in a dorm room in Arizona, and it’s now opening new locations across the country, according to its website.

The company describes the store’s products as “gourmet, stuffed cookies.”

Some of its offerings include Brookies, Raspberry Toaster Tart, and Peanut Butter Crunch.

The new shop will open on Wiley Boulevard, in the Westdale area, near Menards.

The company has not announced an official opening date.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
Hiring issues lead to increase in bad reviews
Restaurant and bar owners seeing increase in negative reviews amid hiring struggle
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Caitlin Clark nominated for two ESPY awards
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests

Latest News

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a car theft...
Law enforcement ask for help identifying suspect in Allamakee County car theft
Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are looking for volunteers to help gather temperature data next month.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa City looking for volunteers to gather temperature data
Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are looking for volunteers to help gather temperature data next month.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa City looking for volunteers to gather temperature data
Many put off estate planning, here's what to do and why it's important