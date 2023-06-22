‘Dirty Dough’ to bring new cookie shop to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new cookie store is coming soon to Cedar Rapids.

“Dirty Dough” started in a dorm room in Arizona, and it’s now opening new locations across the country, according to its website.

The company describes the store’s products as “gourmet, stuffed cookies.”

Some of its offerings include Brookies, Raspberry Toaster Tart, and Peanut Butter Crunch.

The new shop will open on Wiley Boulevard, in the Westdale area, near Menards.

The company has not announced an official opening date.

