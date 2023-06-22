Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman charged with OWI after rollover crash

A Cedar Rapids woman was injured in a rollover crash in rural Linn County early Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman that was injured in a rollover crash in rural Linn County early Thursday morning is charged with Operating While Intoxicated.

Deputies responded to the Berry Road and Wanatee Creek Road intersection at around 1:40 a.m.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was heading eastbound on Berry Road when she lost control of the car and went into a ditch. The vehicle rolled, landing on its top.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger was not hurt.

The driver was also charged with having an open container, failure to maintain control, and not having insurance.

