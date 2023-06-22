Cedar Rapids, Iowa City looking for volunteers to gather temperature data

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are looking for volunteers to help gather temperature data next month.

It’s a program called “Spot the Hot.”

It’s part of a national effort to map the hottest parts of the nation.

They’re specifically looking for areas with fewer trees and more pavement that absorb heat and create pockets of heat.

Click here to volunteer in Iowa City.

Click here to volunteer in Cedar Rapids.

