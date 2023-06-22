Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City looking for volunteers to gather temperature data

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are looking for volunteers to help gather temperature data next month.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are looking for volunteers to help gather temperature data next month.

It’s a program called “Spot the Hot.”

It’s part of a national effort to map the hottest parts of the nation.

They’re specifically looking for areas with fewer trees and more pavement that absorb heat and create pockets of heat.

Click here to volunteer in Iowa City.

Click here to volunteer in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
Hiring issues lead to increase in bad reviews
Restaurant and bar owners seeing increase in negative reviews amid hiring struggle
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Caitlin Clark nominated for two ESPY awards
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests

Latest News

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are looking for volunteers to help gather temperature data next month.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa City looking for volunteers to gather temperature data
Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas
The Davenport has officially been demolished and the rubble is currently being removed and...
Former tenant files lawsuit after Davenport apartment collapse
Former tenant files lawsuit after Davenport apartment collapse