Cedar Rapids to host NAIA men’s volleyball championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it has partnered with Cedar Rapids Tourism and Mount Mercy University to host their men’s volleyball national championship at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

The agreement states that the city will host the championship through 2025.

“Cedar Rapids Tourism is excited to work with the NAIA and Mount Mercy University to bring the Men’s Volleyball National Championships to Cedar Rapids for the first time!” said Jay Fanta, Cedar Rapids Tourism Director. “The Alliant Energy Powerhouse will provide a top-tier experience for student-athletes and fans.”

You can learn more about the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.