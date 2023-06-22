Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Big Ten releases Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball opponent breakdown

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard Morgan Jones (24) closes in on defense during the second quarter of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Caean Couto)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced the opponents the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will face next season.

The Hawkeyes’ 18-game conference opponent breakdown includes playing Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Wisconsin twice each.

They also host Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State in Iowa City, and will travel to Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
97-year-old Cedar Rapidian participating in RAGBRAI
Hiring issues lead to increase in bad reviews
Restaurant and bar owners seeing increase in negative reviews amid hiring struggle
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa

Latest News

Hawkeye football players are taking time to bond off the field.
Iowa Hawkeye football players build bonds off the field
Hawkeye football players are taking time to bond off the field.
Iowa Hawkeye football players build bonds off the field
West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field
West coast trip brings Iowa skill players together on and off the field
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke gives back to community by hosting first youth basketball camp