Big Ten releases Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball opponent breakdown

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced the opponents the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will face next season.

The Hawkeyes’ 18-game conference opponent breakdown includes playing Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Wisconsin twice each.

They also host Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State in Iowa City, and will travel to Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

