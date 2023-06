MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - After falling being 6-3, the Bobcat offense came to life, scoring five straight runs in a game one victory of Mount Vernon.

With a spark from Ana Glave’s home run, the Bobcats won 8-6. They continued their strong showing on the road with a 10-2 win in game two.

