Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it’s adding nonstop flights to Las Vegas from the Dubuque Regional Airport.

The twice-weekly nonstop flights aboard Boeing’s Next Generation 737 aircrafts will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on September 13.

“As we work to restore full connection by air from the Dubuque Regional Airport to the rest of the U.S. we could not be more excited with this news today of a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas,” Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said in a press release. “Avelo has been an incredible partner, and we thank them for this additional flight and their continued partnership in the years ahead.”

Las Vegas is Avelo’s second nonstop destination. It also offers nonstop flights to Orlando.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.