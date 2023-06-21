Where does the building rubble go?

Show You Care
The Davenport has officially been demolished and the rubble is currently being removed and relocated to the Scott County Landfill.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport has officially been demolished and the rubble is currently being removed and relocated to the Scott County Landfill.

Over 22 million pounds of rubble is expected from the then-partially collapsed building. Scott County Landfill is expecting 4 loads per hour and is expecting a total of about 700 trucks to be unloaded.

“This is the most tragic situation that I can think of outside of like flooding since I’ve been with the waste commission,” said Deputy Director at Waste Commission of Scott County, Bryce Stalcup. “So when this type of situation happens, we’re contacted by our local partners with the cities and our local officials. And they tell us what they need, and we’re here to help.”

Now that the building has been officially demolished, the fear of asbestos looms as clean up continues. Special regulations and protocols are put in place to prevent any potential exposure. The rubble is placed in a valley within the landfill, hosed down with water, compressed, and covered up.

According to Stalcup, an air quality testing company has been on site in Downtown Davenport to test the conditions there. He says that no asbestos has been found in the air there.

Scott County Landfill Operations Manager, Brian Seals, says that it will be a lengthy process. Each truck that unloads could weigh between 13-14 tons.

Removing the rubble from the 324 Main St. site could take about 4-6 weeks. Road closures throughout Downtown are to be expected.

