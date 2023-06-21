Show You Care
University of Northern Iowa adds engineering degree

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa announced Wednesday it is launching its first-ever engineering degree in the fall of 2024.

The new degree will be one of two new science and engineering programs added to the university’s Applied Engineering and Technical Management Department.

The university said the Bachelor of Science in Materials Science & Engineering will emphasize the properties of metals and will use the university’s foundry science facilities.

The second new program is the Bachelor of Science in Materials Science Engineering Technology, which will take a more industry-based and manufacturing approach.

“These programs will provide students with extensive hands-on experience using advanced equipment, training them to find solutions to real-world problems and improve people’s lives,” said Lisa Riedle, PhD, PE, head of the Department of Applied Engineering and Technical Management. “Smaller class sizes at UNI provide undergraduate students frequent and consistent opportunities for interacting with the UNI faculty members teaching the classes, who hold PhD degrees in engineering or physics.”

The university also said companies in Iowa like John Deere, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems, Doerfer Engineering and A.Y. McDonald have indicated a need for graduates from these two programs.

These companies are expected to provide internship and senior project opportunities to students.

