Tower Terrace Diverging Diamond on I-380 gives hope to local businesses

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The new I-380 interchange at Tower Terrace Road in Hiawatha is expected to fully open later in June. It’s called a Diverging Diamond Interchange. There will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the project on Thursday.

“We’ve tried doing live music here in the past and are in varying degrees of success and hopefully the increase of traffic will allow us to do things like that more consistently,” said Jake Stack, weekend assistant manager for Stillwater Coffee Company.

Stack said the new Tower Terrace Diverging Diamond will help increase business. This wouldn’t only benefit Stillwater Coffee Company but the City Manager, Dennis Marks said the project will help increase growth in all areas near the interchange.

The interchange is the first step in the process of that northern corridor access that connects Cedar Rapids, Robbins, and Marion all the way to Highway 13. Work on the diverging diamond began in 2022. The Iowa DOT said the project cost $22 million. The diverging diamond traffic pattern is new to eastern Iowa, which the DOT said some people may find confusing, but they also said it can lead to fewer crashes.

John Mangold, owner of GameOn Sports CR and manager for Twister Gymnastics said this interchange will help with people coming to their business from neighboring cities.

“We have thousands of people come through the building every week and to be able to get off on that exit and not have to go through town to get there will be huge,” said Mangold.

The interchange is part of a larger project, with plans to expand Tower Terrace Road to connect I-380 with Highway 13. The Iowa DOT plans to rebuild the interchange on Boyson Road into a diverging diamond in the next couple of years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.