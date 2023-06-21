Show You Care
Summer is here! And it feels like it!

Today will be another quiet day with warmth and hazy skies. Temperatures this afternoon again climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for similar temperatures
By Jan Ryherd
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be another quiet day with warmth and hazy skies.

Temperatures this afternoon again climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for similar temperatures to continue in the coming days along with more sunshine. Dew points in the low 60s will be more noticeable than recently but certainly not uncomfortable for this time of year.

A chance of thunderstorms is possible by the weekend, mainly overnight Saturday into Sunday. With warmth and moisture built up this week, some could be strong, a potential we will continue to watch. Temperatures back into the middle 80s behind this.

