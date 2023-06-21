Summer is here! And it feels like it!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be another quiet day with warmth and hazy skies.

Temperatures this afternoon again climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for similar temperatures to continue in the coming days along with more sunshine. Dew points in the low 60s will be more noticeable than recently but certainly not uncomfortable for this time of year.

Sunshine and summery temperatures headline the forecast today as we mark the Summer Solstice and the first several days of summer for the rest of the week. (KCRG)

A chance of thunderstorms is possible by the weekend, mainly overnight Saturday into Sunday. With warmth and moisture built up this week, some could be strong, a potential we will continue to watch. Temperatures back into the middle 80s behind this.

We are watching chances for rain over the weekend as a low pressure system tracks across the Midwest. As has been the case recently, the highest rainfall totals look to fall in western Iowa where severe weather is possible. (KCRG)

A slight risk for severe storms is present in central and western Iowa on Saturday, including the far western edge of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. (KCRG)

