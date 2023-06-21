Restaurant and bar owners seeing increase in negative reviews amid hiring struggle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says people are flocking back to the restaurants and bars, but business owners are struggling to fill positions lost due to the pandemic.

Some business owners said that’s leading to several negative online comments.

Before the pandemic, the Iowa Restaurant Association President, Jessica Dunker, said more than 150 thousand people were working in the service industry. When the pandemic hit, 80 thousand people were laid-off. Deigh Ackerman, a bar manager at Brick Alley Pub & Sports bar, was one of them.

“I took a job in IT so I could work from home, and my kids could be in the other room,” she said.

Since the industry started opening back up, Dunker said the number of people working in the service industry has climbed to 135 thousand. She said many of the people who left the industry didn’t return.

Owner of Brick Alley, Les Arnold, said those struggles to fill those jobs have led to more people leaving negative online comments.

“Most of the time, it’s a couple of folks that for whatever reason don’t feel comfortable approaching the ownership,” said Arnold.

Ackerman came up with the idea to create a “Trainee” badge to show that some of their new employees were still learning what it means to make a cocktail, and they’re not alone.

“Post COVID, we’ve had to rebuild our professional workforce,’ said Dunker.

Dunker said customers were heading back to the restaurants and bars in droves, but business was still trying to fill thousands of positions who didn’t return.

She said those negative comments, often made anonymously, can harm a business for years. Something Arnold said would be easier to deal with while they’re sitting in the bar rather than out in public for all to see.

“There are faces behind this business,” he said. “This isn’t just a building; it’s not a place where people can come and disrespect people.”

