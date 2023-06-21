Show You Care
Persistent weather conditions continue, with warmth and mostly sunny skies

Another warm and sunny one, yet again, and likely to repeat a couple of more times.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you enjoyed the weather for the first couple of days this week, then you’ll likely enjoy the remainder of it, too.

That’s because we’re expecting little to no change in our conditions for a while as our weather pattern remains generally stagnant. Temperatures today will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s, though humidity levels remain relatively low. Sunshine will be plentiful, but we will likely see some scattered puffy cumulus clouds during the peak heating of the day for the next couple of days. Lows at night will be in the low to mid 60s.

Air quality concerns remain during the daytime hours, too, between Noon and 9 p.m. This is as ozone levels build up as sunshine interacts with pollutants in the lower atmosphere. This will likely stay at levels that affect mainly those with respiratory conditions that make them sensitive to this type of pollution. If you fall into that category, consider limiting outdoor activities between those hours.

The next time period for any sort of change in our weather holds off until this weekend, when a storm system from the west finally gets our weather pattern moving a bit again. This leads to a chance for showers and storms by later Saturday evening into Saturday night. Some storms in western Iowa on Saturday could be strong to severe; due to the time of day they’ll be moving into eastern Iowa, the chance for severe weather looks lower here.

A slight risk for severe storms is present in central and western Iowa on Saturday, including the far western edge of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area.(KCRG)

A few storms could linger during the day on Sunday, as somewhat cooler air filters into the state. This leads to highs in the low to mid 80s for a couple of days to begin next week, followed by another warm-up. Slim storm chances return by the middle of next week along with it.

