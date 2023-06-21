Show You Care
Nearly 70 families avoid charges related to student absences thanks to Linn County Program

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To Assistant Linn County Attorney, Nina Sheller assisting families in Linn County is about more than just helping them avoiding serious charges. It’s about getting to the root cause, and making sure those students and their parents are aware of their options.

“Working with kids and families is something that’s very important to me,” Sheller told TV-9. “Getting to do some of the truancy work on the other side, I really get to see some of the struggles families go through.”

If a child misses school for medical reasons, the parent is often times unaware that they need to send the school documentation of those hospital visits. Other cases can relate to the school’s environment.

“Maybe a child is having severe anxiety. Maybe they are in fact being bullied or something else is going on in school that is making them scared to go there, uncertain about going there, maybe they’re really struggling in some of their classes,” said Sheller.

In those cases, the families are likely unaware of the mental health resources.

Regardless of the case, the county assists those families in finding a resolution.

In its fourth year, the Linn County Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program opened 110 cases. 68 of all cases were dismissed. In 5 cases, the parents pleaded guilty and 37 still remain open. Which is why they will continue to work with families across the county to bring those numbers down to 0.

“I would say in 99% of cases there’s something else that’s going on,” said Sheller. “There’s some reason why this child isn’t in school, these are not cases where parents are just refusing to send their child to school or they just don’t care.”

