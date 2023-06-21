Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Murder suspect back in Iowa

A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is back in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is back in Iowa.

Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.

Police say he arrived at the Hardin County jail on Sunday. He’s being held without bond.

Bahr is accused of shooting and killing Desiree Folsom.

She was found dead on May 26 at a home in the 14 hundred block of 17th Avenue. Bahr and Folsom have two children.

Police arrested Bahr in Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Marion woman injured in head-on crash in New Hampton
ITC Midwest is establishing its headquarters in the redeveloping Westdale Mall area in Cedar...
ITC Midwest moves headquarters to Westdale Mall area in Cedar Rapids
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is...
Murder suspect back in Iowa
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning, June 21
Iowa Republican lawmakers say they're working to figure out how to further restrict abortion in...
Iowa lawmakers work to further restrict abortion after Supreme Court ruling
A Marion woman is seriously injured after a crash Wednesday morning in New Hampton.
Marion woman injured in head-on crash with semi in New Hampton