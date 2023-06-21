More heat and dry weather
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As weather weeks go this is a slow one. There have been nor will there be any changes to our current pattern over the weekend.
Highs remain near the 90s with lows in the 60s into Sunday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be found along with the heat. Showers and storms are expected Saturday in western Iowa.
These storms move east during the night into Sunday morning bringing us a rain chance. Have a good night.
