More heat and dry weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As weather weeks go this is a slow one. There have been nor will there be any changes to our current pattern over the weekend.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Highs remain near the 90s with lows in the 60s into Sunday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be found along with the heat. Showers and storms are expected Saturday in western Iowa.

We are watching chances for rain over the weekend as a low pressure system tracks across the Midwest. As has been the case recently, the highest rainfall totals look to fall in western Iowa where severe weather is possible. (KCRG)

These storms move east during the night into Sunday morning bringing us a rain chance. Have a good night.

