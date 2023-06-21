‘Like suddenly having a road above your house’: Iowa professor says more regulation needed before increase in drone delivery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I do want to see it. I want to see what that future looks like,” Adam Skibbe, University of Iowa professor, said.

To some lawmakers, the future includes things like drone delivery — and even transportation.

Louisiana Representative Garrett Graves leads the House Subcommittee on Aviation. He’s addressing drone regulations in a package of potential new rules for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Take an Uber lift app and say, ‘I don’t want a car, I want an electric vertical take-off and landing to take me to the airport.’” Rep. Graves said. “I mean, it’s pretty amazing some of the conveniences when you start charting this out in the future.”

He says drone delivery could be common in just a few years — and that drones could even transport people one day.

One program at the University of Iowa is trying to further its research into emerging drone technologies.

Adam Skibbe is part of the team leading the Edge of Space program this summer. He says students use drones for their research while also testing the limits of drone technology.

“Already what has happened [in drone technology] in this past decade or so has been remarkable,” Skibbe said.

Skibbe thinks lawmakers are going to have to make drastic changes to make drone delivery commonplace.

“Obviously if a small one falls out of the sky and lands on you or your house, it might hurt a little bit,” Skibbe said. “But if a large one does, you know, that’s like suddenly having a road above your house.”

He says there needs to be safeguards in place — but says this technology could change society for the better.

“It can go places safely that humans can’t .... for instance search and rescue,” Skibbe said. “So once everybody can afford these, every small municipality, I think it’s going to be pretty awesome. And that’s just over time these things get more accessible.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.