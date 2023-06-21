Show You Care
Law enforcement investigating after officer-involved fatal shooting in Franklin County

(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man after they said he refused to drop a weapon on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 1100 block of W. Gilman Street in Sheffield at around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies were called for a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies said a man pointed a weapon at a vehicle and deputies. A deputy shot the man once after he refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

The man died at the scene. Deputies were not injured. The man’s name has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

