Judge changes trial venue for Fort Dodge father charged with killing baby

Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge, have been charged in the death of a newborn.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The trial has moved for a Fort Dodge man accused of killing his newborn baby.

Taylor Blaha, 24, and Brandon Thoma, 31, were charged with first-degree murder in December.

A judge agreed to move Brandon Thoma’s trial to Davenport. Thoma’s defense says he would not be able to get a fair trial in Webster County. He is set to go before a jury on Aug. 8.

Blaha goes to trial in Webster County in September.

Court documents said Blaha gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of their apartment in November. Police said they then drowned the baby in the bathtub to stop her from crying.

Law enforcement said text messages between Blaha and Thoma revealed that Thoma had discarded the baby’s body in a wooded area near the Kenyon Road Bridge.

Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

The baby’s body is still missing.

