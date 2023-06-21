Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower

People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the town’s new water tower.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Iowa (KCCI) - People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the town’s new water tower.

City leaders say they’re expecting nearly 150 new homes, so they need a bigger water supply.

However, people noticed a misspelling on one side. The letter U was left out, leaving the word “start” instead of Stuart.

“A lot of people saw it from the interstate and started to complain about it,” Mayor Dick Cook said.

Other people seem to be taking the error in stride.

“It was hilarious. I mean, a lot of people were posting this, ‘they don’t know how to spell the town of Stuart.’ That’s fine,” Cook said.

According to the contractor, the name was not centered on the tower and was being repainted, which is what led people to believe the word was misspelled.

The water tower is now fixed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Marion woman injured in head-on crash in New Hampton
ITC Midwest is establishing its headquarters in the redeveloping Westdale Mall area in Cedar...
ITC Midwest moves headquarters to Westdale Mall area in Cedar Rapids
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
Dubuque man pleads guilty in Federal court
The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
University of Northern Iowa adds engineering degree
Law enforcement investigating after officer-involved fatal shooting in Franklin County