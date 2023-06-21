Iowa National Guard unit set to deploy to Middle East

JOHNSTON Iowa (KCRG) - An Army National Guard unit from Middletown has received orders to deploy to the Middle East.

The 831st Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) received deployment orders for Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), a region that encompasses 27 countries in the Middle East.

The unit will deploy from Middletown in the fall of 2023 with approximately 150 soldiers. While deployed, their primary mission will be to conduct critical infrastructure improvement missions alongside other construction projects throughout CENTCOM.

This will be the first time that the 831st EVCC was activated into federal service since 2005. They were more recently mobilized to Cedar Rapids in 2020 to aid in the Derecho storm cleanup.

A send-off ceremony for the 831st EVCC will be announced at a later date.

