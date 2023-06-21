Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man had to be sent to the hospital after a late-night lawn mower rollover in rural Cherokee County, Iowa.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Joshua Weber of Marcus was riding his lawn mower near the top of a ditch when it rolled over. The lawn mower ended up going into the ditch and rolled onto the top of Weber, trapping him.

When authorities got to the scene, they were able to get Weber out from under the mower. He was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the rollover, authorities determined Weber was mowing at the top of the ditch near 560th and G Avenue when the accident happened. Authorities say the accident was reported just before midnight on Wednesday, June 20.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.