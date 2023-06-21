Fire causes $120K in damage to Dubuque machine shed
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway into what started a fire in a machine shed in Dubuque County.
It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of Flanagan Road in rural Holy Cross.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said a piece of farm equipment in the shed caught fire.
The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage.
First responders treated a firefighter for heat exhaustion at the scene.
Investigators don’t believe the fire is suspicious.
