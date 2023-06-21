Fire causes $120K in damage to Dubuque machine shed

HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway into what started a fire in a machine shed in Dubuque County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of Flanagan Road in rural Holy Cross.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said a piece of farm equipment in the shed caught fire.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage.

First responders treated a firefighter for heat exhaustion at the scene.

Investigators don’t believe the fire is suspicious.

