Dubuque man pleads guilty in Federal court

(.)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in Federal court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Rosnel Larose, 32, was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In January 2022, Larose admitted to having possessed a pistol after being convicted of 11 felonies. Larose could face a maximum sentencing of 10 years, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release after any imprisonment.

Larose will remain in custody of the United States Marshal until sentencing takes place. Sentencing for Larose will be scheduled after a presentence report is prepared.

