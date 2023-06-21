Show You Care
Doorbell camera catches moment firework set bushes on fire in Des Moines

A doorbell camera caught the moment a fire started near a central Iowa home after fireworks went off.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A doorbell camera caught the moment a fire started near a central Iowa home after fireworks went off.

It happened early Saturday morning in Des Moines.

Arnie Brown says a bottle rocket shot into some shrubs near the front of the house and caught fire. He was asleep at the time.

Someone knocked on his door and rang the doorbell to tell him about the fire.

Brown hopes this will serve as a reminder for people to be careful, especially with the dry weather.

“Nobody was hurt,” Brown said. “That’s the most important thing, and nothing irreplaceable was lost.”

He said his neighbor shot the bottle rockets off, but also called 911 and is now helping Brown care for the shrubs.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

