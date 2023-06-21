Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival holds ‘Rock and Bowl’ event

The event, which continues to grow in its now eighth year, intendes to provide people of all abilities with support and inclusion.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival held its eighth annual “Rock and Bowl” at Spare Time in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

The nonprofit held the event for people with disabilities, their friends, and families. Bowlers not only got to bowl, but receive face paintings, caricature drawings, and photo booth pictures.

The Freedom Festival says they work year-round to plan safe and family-friendly events for the community and provide people of all abilities with support and inclusion.

