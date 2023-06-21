Cedar Rapids bike shop: e-bikes ‘fastest-growing market’ for bicycles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nancy and Mark McEachran made the switch from regular bikes to electric ones about two years ago.

“We like the regular bikes, but the e-bikes just gave us a little more assist on the hills,” said Nancy.

Mark added, “We just weren’t going as often, you know, before. And so now we go quite often.”

The e-bikes made it possible for the Cedar Rapids couple to continue the hobby they loved, and they’re not alone.

Logan Anton, service manager at Hall Bicycle Company, said of e-bikes, “For the past five years, it’s been the fastest growing market for bicycles.”

He added, “It just allows people who haven’t been able to ride bikes in the past, or couldn’t ride with family members or friends, [to] go on those rides and enjoy the trails that we have here in town.“

However, along with more e-bike riders have come more e-bike-related injuries and even deaths. According to a 2019 study from the New York School of Medicine, from 2000-2017, there were 3,075 e-bike injuries. In the same span of time, there were 9.4 million reported pedal bicycle injuries. The study also states, though, that “while population-based rates of pedal bicycle-related injuries have been decreasing, particularly among children, reported E-bike injuries have been increasing dramatically particularly among older persons.” The study shows:

18-44-year-olds accounted for 40.9% of e-bike injuries

45-65-year-olds accounted for 28.6% of e-bike injuries

Joe Rinas rides a pedal bicycle, but said his son has floated the idea of him making the same move as the McEachrans and moving to an e-bike.

“I think he’s worried that maybe I should get something a little less challenging physically, that I might be better off,” said Rinas.

However, according to that same study, e-bike injuries were three times as likely to be severe enough to require a visit to a hospital than those from an e-scooter.

“The speed bikes that we sell assist up to 28 miles per hour. So pedaling down the road or trail, you can get up to 28 miles per hour—that’s pretty quick for most people on bikes,” said Anton.

“We don’t go too fast, maybe 20 miles an hour at the most,” said Mark McEachran.

The research says “E-bikes appear relatively riskier to both riders and pedestrians than either powered scooters or pedal bicycles.” The McEachrans, though, are confident in their skills and grateful they get to continue taking the rides they love.

“Now, we’re not afraid to ride 20 miles where before, that’s a long ways,” said Mark McEachran.

The National Transportation Safety Board says accidents and injuries have increased since that 2019 study was done and adds the government needs to do a better job of keeping track of data.

