Caitlin Clark nominated for two ESPY awards

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Twitter page, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team announced that Caitlin Clark has been nominated for two ESPYs.

Clark won numerous Player of the Year honors during the 2022-2023 season, including the Naismith Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year, and the Wooden Award National Player of the Year, after leading the Hawkeye women to their first national championship game appearance in NCAA history.

Now, she’s been nominated for both the Breakthrough Athlete award and the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports award by the ESPYs.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

