BBQ event to raise money for Iowa food banks

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) will be holding the Inaugural BBQ & Brew at the Ballpark on Sat. July 15 at noon. The event will take place at Principal Park in Des Moines and will give guests the opportunity to sample 30 different types of pork and 15 different craft beers from Iowa breweries.

During the event, proceeds will be raised to help food banks across Iowa. According to the Iowa Food Banks, nearly 229,500 Iowans struggle with hunger. A press release provided by the IPPA stated that pig farmers in Iowa wanted to give back to the community.

“Iowa pig farmers care about the people of this state and the animals we raise,” said Trish Cook, a pig farmer in Winthrop and IPPA president. “This fun event will provide some delicious pork not only for attendees but also for food-insecure Iowans in our communities.”

Event attendees will sample and help determine the winners of the competitions, where more than $10,000 in cash prizes will be given out.

More information for the BBQ & Brew at the Ballpark can be found at IowaPork.org.

