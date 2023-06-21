16 cats rescued after shed, mobile home fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 21st, 2023, at approximately 10:36 am, emergency crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Zircon Lane for a report of a shed fire.

Public Safety Officers arrived at the area before fire units to find the shed fire spreading to a mobile home that was nearby. They made contact with the resident of the mobile home who advised that he was the only person inside, but that he had 16 cats.

Fire units arrived and started surprising the fire as well as a search for the cats. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and safely rescue all 16 cats. No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

