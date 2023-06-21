Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

16 cats rescued after shed, mobile home fire in Cedar Falls

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 21st, 2023, at approximately 10:36 am, emergency crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Zircon Lane for a report of a shed fire.

Public Safety Officers arrived at the area before fire units to find the shed fire spreading to a mobile home that was nearby. They made contact with the resident of the mobile home who advised that he was the only person inside, but that he had 16 cats.

Fire units arrived and started surprising the fire as well as a search for the cats. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and safely rescue all 16 cats. No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Marion woman injured in head-on crash in New Hampton
ITC Midwest is establishing its headquarters in the redeveloping Westdale Mall area in Cedar...
ITC Midwest moves headquarters to Westdale Mall area in Cedar Rapids
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada,...
EPA boosts use of biofuels but holds steady for corn-based ethanol production
Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
Dubuque man pleads guilty in Federal court
People in the town of Stuart, Iowa are proud their town is growing, but not so proud of the...
Iowa town’s name misspelled on new water tower