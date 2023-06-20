Virus causing “Blotchy Bass Syndrome” in North American fish

WALL LAKE TOWNSHIP, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg Cummings, a retired motorcycle racer, enjoys days when he can go out fishing with his dog, Buzz.

“If I’m casting and reeling and catching fish, if he hears my drag goes out, he screams like he’s a kid,” explained Cummings. “All the other fishermen would say, ‘We knew every time you caught a fish because that dog was like an alarm. I said, ‘Buzz, you’re not helping.’ "

Like many fishermen, he’s worried about the conditions of the waters.

“Between agriculture and industry, between the rivers and the lakes, there’s just a lot of pollution that everybody took for granted and I think it’s going to catch up,” said Cummings.

Now, he and other fishermen have something new to look out for. Scientific research is being conducted nationwide to learn more about an odd phenomenon found in North American fish. In the last decade, reports of fish across North America with hyperpigmentation caused by a virus have been steadily growing. Researchers are calling it “Blotchy Bass Syndrome” and they say they need help from anglers in this process. South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks are working with the Eastern Ecological Science Center to spread awareness of a growing trend of fish, primarily species of bass, with black spots on their scales. They’re asking fishermen to help with research from pictures that they’re likely already taking and they’re calling it the “Blotchy Bass Bonanza.”

“Some of the first reports we had were from Pennsylvania,” recalled research biologist Luke Iwanowicz. “Then the big question is, you know, where else are people seeing this and when? We’ve been in touch with lots of state fisheries managers, but these groups, they have limited time. We don’t have many boots on the ground. Anglers are on the water all the time, so the whole point, so the whole goal here is efficiency.”

The virus doesn’t pose a threat to humans or pets and the fish are still safe to handle and eat if done properly.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a reason to worry about this,” remarked Iwanowicz. “While fishermen shouldn’t be worried, we don’t have research to verify how this virus is spread, but one thing that we’d like to see avoided if possible is anglers spreading the virus. We don’t know how that happens, yet, but if they’re simply aware of the science, our responsibility is to present the best science.”

Still, they need the help of anglers to track the virus and figure out where it comes from and how it affects the fish.

It’s important to remember that even reporting non-blotchy fish still helps researchers.

“We have no real means of estimating prevalence without zeroes to compare them to,” described Biological Science Technician Clay Raines. “We were wondering for a long time if we were dealing with kind of the Volkswagon Beetle effect of if you’re looking for them, then they’re everywhere. We need people to report when they’re looking for them and not seeing them as well.”

The process of reporting catches is by recording each fishing trip through a mobile app called the Angler’s Atlas MyCatch app. You start each trip when you arrive at your fishing location and click the “start trip” button on your phone. During the trip, you can take pictures of each catch, preferably with a measuring board. Each recorded trip with photos of your catches will give you an entry to a drawing for a $100 gift card. If you’re an avid fisherman, make sure to download the Angler’s Atlas MyCatch app so that you can score big at the lake and, if you’re lucky, in your wallet as well.

Everyone is doing their part to get in front of the research.

“Just like with the Asian carp, if they don’t take care of it early, there’s going to be a lot more,” said Cummings.

“This is an opportunity to leverage community scientists to see if we can track progress in real-time or at least lay down some kind of time capsule for data for future efforts,” said Raines.

