Trees planted to replace derecho damages trees struggling in dry weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids residents are noticing several trees that were planted in the right-of-way to replace derecho damaged trees are struggling amid dry weather.

The city of Cedar Rapids planted nearly 3,500 trees in the city’s right-of-way, and in city parks, since last year.

Brian Glynn said it has been tough this year to keep his trees watered, three of which he planted himself to replace the ones he lost during the 2020 derecho.

“I try to make sure I water them three to four hours with a light sprinkler every week,” Glynn said.

He said seeing several of the right-of-way trees looking like they’re wilting, losing their leaves, and with dry dirt at the base, he’s worried many won’t make it.

Glynn’s neighbor, Jim Crawford, says he’s noticing a lot of the same issues.

“It’s sad to see them not taken care of,” Crawford said.

Releaf Program Manager Carole Teator said the trees are going through transitional stress on top of going through these drought conditions.

She said it’s up to the two contractors hired by the city to water trees in the right-of-way for the first two years.

“We anticipate up to 15 percent mortality in the trees that are planted, and that is what we believe we’re seeing now,” Teator said.

The total cost of the ReLeaf program is $37 million over ten years. The city is footing almost a third of that cost.

By the end, some 42,000 trees will be planted along Cedar Rapids’ streets and city parks.

“The way the plan was designed, the first couple of years we’re not planting as much, and therefore we’re not spending as much, because the planners realize that we would have a lot of logistics to work through,” Teator said.

Teator said the contractors will continue to water trees and replant when needed to create a new canopy for future generations.

“Even 25 years from now these will finally look like something, and I’ll be quite a bit older by then,” Glynn said, referencing his trees.

