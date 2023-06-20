Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trees planted to replace derecho damages trees struggling in dry weather

Cedar Rapids residents are noticing several trees that were planted in the right-of-way to replace derecho damaged trees are struggling in our dry weather.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids residents are noticing several trees that were planted in the right-of-way to replace derecho damaged trees are struggling amid dry weather.

The city of Cedar Rapids planted nearly 3,500 trees in the city’s right-of-way, and in city parks, since last year.

Brian Glynn said it has been tough this year to keep his trees watered, three of which he planted himself to replace the ones he lost during the 2020 derecho.

“I try to make sure I water them three to four hours with a light sprinkler every week,” Glynn said.

He said seeing several of the right-of-way trees looking like they’re wilting, losing their leaves, and with dry dirt at the base, he’s worried many won’t make it.

Glynn’s neighbor, Jim Crawford, says he’s noticing a lot of the same issues.

“It’s sad to see them not taken care of,” Crawford said.

Releaf Program Manager Carole Teator said the trees are going through transitional stress on top of going through these drought conditions.

She said it’s up to the two contractors hired by the city to water trees in the right-of-way for the first two years.

“We anticipate up to 15 percent mortality in the trees that are planted, and that is what we believe we’re seeing now,” Teator said.

The total cost of the ReLeaf program is $37 million over ten years. The city is footing almost a third of that cost.

By the end, some 42,000 trees will be planted along Cedar Rapids’ streets and city parks.

“The way the plan was designed, the first couple of years we’re not planting as much, and therefore we’re not spending as much, because the planners realize that we would have a lot of logistics to work through,” Teator said.

Teator said the contractors will continue to water trees and replant when needed to create a new canopy for future generations.

“Even 25 years from now these will finally look like something, and I’ll be quite a bit older by then,” Glynn said, referencing his trees.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of...
Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found
Three police officers are recovering after being attacked during a domestic abuse investigation.
Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation
Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding stolen vehicle
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster

Latest News

Teen charged after police chase in Cedar Falls
Kids in Dubuque got the chance to take part in a first responder camp on Monday.
Kids participate in first responder camp in Dubuque
Kids in Dubuque got the chance to take part in a first responder camp on Monday.
Kids learn about being a first responder at event in Dubuque
A conservative leader wants to oust Iowa justices over their abortion ruling