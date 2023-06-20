Traffic backed up due to Cedar Rapids vehicle fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say nobody is hurt after a vehicle fire Monday evening. It happened near the intersection of Boyson Road NE and C Avenue NE.

CRPD Watch Command tells TV9 it received a call around 6:35 p.m. Crews found a Sudan fully engulfed on scene.

Smoke could be seen around the region, and nearby traffic was re-routed.

Police say nobody was inside the Sudan at the time of the fire, and they say nobody was hurt.

This is a developing story, stay with KCRG-TV9 for the latest details.

