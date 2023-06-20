Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teen charged after police chase in Cedar Falls

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a 16-year-old is facing charges after a brief car chase in Cedar Falls early Tuesday morning.

Police said they tried to pull the teen over for speeding in the area of Rownd Street and University Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

However, police said the teen driver refused to stop, turning southbound on Oster Parkway before driving through a dead-end area into a bean field.

When more officers joined the chase, they said they saw the vehicle heading westbound on Viking Road at Prairie Parkway. Police said the teen eventually stopped the vehicle.

The teen is charged with eluding and several traffic violations.

No one was injured in this incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
All 34 apartments were evacuated at a historic building in Oelwein after a large section of...
Historic Oelwein apartment building evacuated after structural issues found
Three police officers are recovering after being attacked during a domestic abuse investigation.
Three police officers attacked during domestic abuse investigation
Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding stolen vehicle
Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster

Latest News

Kids in Dubuque got the chance to take part in a first responder camp on Monday.
Kids participate in first responder camp in Dubuque
Kids in Dubuque got the chance to take part in a first responder camp on Monday.
Kids learn about being a first responder at event in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids residents are noticing several trees that were planted in the right-of-way to...
Trees planted to replace derecho damages trees struggling in dry weather
A conservative leader wants to oust Iowa justices over their abortion ruling