Teen charged after police chase in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a 16-year-old is facing charges after a brief car chase in Cedar Falls early Tuesday morning.

Police said they tried to pull the teen over for speeding in the area of Rownd Street and University Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

However, police said the teen driver refused to stop, turning southbound on Oster Parkway before driving through a dead-end area into a bean field.

When more officers joined the chase, they said they saw the vehicle heading westbound on Viking Road at Prairie Parkway. Police said the teen eventually stopped the vehicle.

The teen is charged with eluding and several traffic violations.

No one was injured in this incident.

