Sunshine during the day, Clear at night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final hours of spring are here with no pending change in the weather pattern.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 60s with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Sunday. Saturday night and Sunday bring in our chance for some showers and storms.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

While this is not a guarantee it is the next best chance for much-needed rainfall. Summer arrives on Wednesday at 9:57 am. This will also be our longest daylight day of the year. Have a great night.

