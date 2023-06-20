CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a hazy and warm midday across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds coming from the east around 5 to10.

Today and Tonight

This afternoon will be hot with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s with lots of sunshine. The haze from wildfire smoke will also persist throughout today. Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s with a clear sky.

A sunny and hot afternoon (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Next Several Days

We’ll stay hot and dry through Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wildfire smoke will likely continue to cause hazy skies through Friday.

