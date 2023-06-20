A sunny and hot afternoon
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a hazy and warm midday across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds coming from the east around 5 to10.
Today and Tonight
This afternoon will be hot with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s with lots of sunshine. The haze from wildfire smoke will also persist throughout today. Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s with a clear sky.
The Next Several Days
We’ll stay hot and dry through Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wildfire smoke will likely continue to cause hazy skies through Friday.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.