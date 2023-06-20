Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a Decorah hotel on Monday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Celestina Gentry, 37, of Ogden, Utah, is charged with theft and multiple drug-related charges, and Donald Mellott, 57, of Las Vegas, Nevada, is also charged with multiple drug-related charges and possession of a firearm.

An investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office said additional charges and arrests are pending.

