Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a Decorah hotel on Monday.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Celestina Gentry, 37, of Ogden, Utah, is charged with theft and multiple drug-related charges, and Donald Mellott, 57, of Las Vegas, Nevada, is also charged with multiple drug-related charges and possession of a firearm.
An investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office said additional charges and arrests are pending.
