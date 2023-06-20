Proposed change to what vehicles are allowed on Heritage Trail sparks debate and concern

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The Heritage Trail runs 26 miles through scenic parts of Northeast Iowa from Dyersville to Dubuque.

Wayne Kenniker who is member of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has put forward a proposal which would change who

The current proposal would be a pilot program which would open up part of the Heritage Trail from Dyersville to Durango to ATV & UTV’s on Sundays from noon to ten thirty at night starting in August and going to the end of the year.

Kenniker says about 800 people have responded to the proposal online and he says so far for every 7 people against the current proposal there is only one in favor.

He says part of the inspiration for this proposal comes in part from a conversation he had with his late father-in-law.

Kenniker said “Before he passed away he said to me one day you know he would like to be able to enjoy heritage trail again.”

One person against the proposal is Jack Driscoll who owns Dubuque E-Bikes and has ridden on the trail for a decade. He says there concerns that need to be addressed: mainly safety.

He said “There’s there’s not enough for two vehicles ATV’s on this road in the first place so you might end up in the creek, or a cornfield, everybody would be at risk.”

Kenniker says part of the reason for the proposal is to make it more accessible to people with disabilities.

Kenniker said ”It’s about getting the folks out there that can’t ride bicycles can’t walk that those kind of distances but still could enjoy The Heritage Trail.”

That’s something Driscoll says could be difficult to accomplish on the mostly rural trail.

Driscoll said “But you put in ATV on there and four wheels it’s gonna create a lot of dust I I can’t see any person with a disability wanting to have dust all over themselves.”

Driscoll also noted the physical toll that ATV’s could have on the trail itself saying “I’m not saying everybody’s going to do it but if you give it an ATV to a younger person whether they’re 18 or 25 they’re going to be doing scratch outs.”

