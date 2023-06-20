Poppy the Giraffe debuts at Blank Park Zoo just in time for World Giraffe Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo has a new addition just in time for World Giraffe Day.

Zoo officials said Poppy, a one-year-old female giraffe, recently arrived at the Blumenthal Giraffe Pavilion.

Poppy is 10 feet tall and weighs about 800 pounds, and was born on May 27, 2022, at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

“Poppy is very inquisitive and curious and we are excited to have her join our herd,” said Kayla Freeman, supervisor of large mammals. “She will be a great ambassador to teach our guests about giraffes.”

The zoo plans to celebrate World Giraffe Day on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

