Our Town Edgewood: Community Savings Bank celebrates history of service

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A bank in Our Town Edgewood has served customers in northeast Iowa for more than 100 years. Community Savings Bank started in Littleport, in Clayton County in 1910. During the depression, it moved to Edgewood, where its headquarters remain today.

Over the years, the bank branched out, spreading its small-town feel around eastern Iowa. With 10 locations from Garnavillo to Cedar Rapids and communities in between, Community Savings Bank has a lot of pride in its customer service and family-owned tradition.

“We’re very in tune with the community, with the schools, and we’re very accessible to anyone that would need anything of us to have us help out in any way we can,” says Luke Brady, who serves as the bank’s president.

Luke’s father, Steve Brady, bought the bank in 1985. He now serves as chair and CEO. “There’s a lot of great communities in northeast Iowa,” he says. “I think Edgewood is indicative of how communities can succeed even against the odds of the economy and so forth over the years.”

