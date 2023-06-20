Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Opponents say carbon pipeline application is being fast tracked

Summit Carbon Solutions logo
Summit Carbon Solutions logo(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re learning more about what the Iowa Utilities Board’s hearing, for the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline project, will look like.

That hearing begins Aug. 22 at the Cardiff Events Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The three-member board will hear testimony from landowners on both sides of the project, as well as, from groups like the Sierra Club, and the company behind the project, over a nearly three-month period.

The Sierra Club, and other environmental groups, are among those upset about the accelerated schedule for the hearings... which were originally set to begin in October. Opponents of the carbon capture project say the Iowa Utilities for Board is moving its timeline up, making it more difficult for them to oppose the application.

In two months, the IUB starts its hearings, giving opponents less time to prepare than they previously thought.

“This new schedule that has been proposed is shortcutting the process so much that it is potentially going to violate the procedural due process rights of landowners,” said Anna Ryon, a former attorney for the Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate.

Dan Wahl is a Dickinson County landowner opposed to the project. He said he wanted the IUB to schedule its hearing next year, not move it forward.

“You know, we’re in a drought right now, or extremely dry, things can burn up and we might not have a crop to harvest. If the rain faucet turns on, we could be battling frost and snowstorms. One never knows,” said Wahl.

Opponents say the hearings are expected to take two-to-three months. And that means the IUB could issue an opinion by the end of the year.

“There are over 1,000 parcels of land that have not been signed over as voluntary easements, each parcel will have to be considered individually by the IUB,” said Jess Mazour, a representative of the Iowa Sierra Club.

Opponents say two new IUB members were appointed this year, and they believe that may have led to the fast-tracking of the schedule. Summit Carbon Solutions declined an interview request for this story, but sent the following statement:

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago man charged after allegedly threatening to blow up Cedar Rapids birth center
Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott (right) were arrested on drug-related charges after...
Search warrant at Decorah hotel leads to two drug-related arrests
Marion woman injured in head-on crash in New Hampton
ITC Midwest is establishing its headquarters in the redeveloping Westdale Mall area in Cedar...
ITC Midwest moves headquarters to Westdale Mall area in Cedar Rapids
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Fire causes $120K in damage to Dubuque machine shed
A doorbell camera caught the moment a fire started near a central Iowa home after fireworks...
Doorbell camera catches moment firework set bushes on fire in Des Moines
A doorbell camera caught the moment a fire started near a central Iowa home after fireworks...
Doorbell camera catches moment firework set bushes on fire in Des Moines
An investigation is underway into what started a fire in a machine shed in Dubuque County.
Fire causes $120K in damage to Dubuque machine shed
There's a new addition to the Blank Park zoo in Des Moines, just in time for World Giraffe Day.
Poppy the Giraffe debuts at Blank Park Zoo just in time for World Giraffe Day