Opponents say carbon pipeline application is being fast tracked
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re learning more about what the Iowa Utilities Board’s hearing, for the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline project, will look like.
That hearing begins Aug. 22 at the Cardiff Events Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The three-member board will hear testimony from landowners on both sides of the project, as well as, from groups like the Sierra Club, and the company behind the project, over a nearly three-month period.
The Sierra Club, and other environmental groups, are among those upset about the accelerated schedule for the hearings... which were originally set to begin in October. Opponents of the carbon capture project say the Iowa Utilities for Board is moving its timeline up, making it more difficult for them to oppose the application.
In two months, the IUB starts its hearings, giving opponents less time to prepare than they previously thought.
“This new schedule that has been proposed is shortcutting the process so much that it is potentially going to violate the procedural due process rights of landowners,” said Anna Ryon, a former attorney for the Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate.
Dan Wahl is a Dickinson County landowner opposed to the project. He said he wanted the IUB to schedule its hearing next year, not move it forward.
“You know, we’re in a drought right now, or extremely dry, things can burn up and we might not have a crop to harvest. If the rain faucet turns on, we could be battling frost and snowstorms. One never knows,” said Wahl.
Opponents say the hearings are expected to take two-to-three months. And that means the IUB could issue an opinion by the end of the year.
“There are over 1,000 parcels of land that have not been signed over as voluntary easements, each parcel will have to be considered individually by the IUB,” said Jess Mazour, a representative of the Iowa Sierra Club.
Opponents say two new IUB members were appointed this year, and they believe that may have led to the fast-tracking of the schedule. Summit Carbon Solutions declined an interview request for this story, but sent the following statement:
